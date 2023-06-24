NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN LAKE FOREST IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-Story Open-Concept Phoenix floorplan that features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Family Room, Study, Kitchen with a large Granite Countertop Island, Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Outdoor Covered Patio, and a 2-Car Front Entry Garage. This home also includes 2 bedrooms, a full bath, Game Room and Media Room on the second half. This home offers custom wood cabinets, gas cooktop, tankless hot water heater and gutters to whole house. READY JUly 31, 2023.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $584,990
-
- Updated
