4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $585,000

Stunning and well-maintained home in the highly desired neighborhood of Hunters Run. This beautiful Austin stone home that sits on an oversized corner lot boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a wonderful outdoor oasis. There are immaculate hardwood floors throughout much of the home. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen with two dining spaces. The isolated master bedroom invites you in with its high ceilings and oversized master bathroom. 3 more nicely sized bedrooms, 2 with a jack and Jill bathroom, and 2 living spaces offers all the room you need for your family. Lastly, step outside to your amazing backyard. This yard is perfect for those hot summer days with the gorgeous pool and spa. Throw the frisbee with the dog or kick the soccer ball with the kids in the well-maintained yard. This. home has everything you need!

