4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $585,000

Remarkably stunning and boasting prestigious character with charm. This home is amongst the top when you are referring to classy, luxurious, and spacious. A highly desirable Hunters Run Addition home is waiting for you! From the moment you pull up you will noticed freshly manicured flower beds with noted attention to detail. Loads of front facing windows will allow for all of the natural light to beam through or to enjoy the rain on gloomy days. Take a step inside and you are greeted with a grand entrance with vaulted ceilings that seem to go on forever. Main Living room #1, with a fireplace providing a beautiful focal point, has tons of space for all of your sitting and conversational needs. Wrap around from there and you are greeted with the subtle but plentiful kitchen with all of the chefs desires. A built in cooktop, an island for all the preparation, and a double oven! From there you will have an eyes view on main living area #2 which is great for parties, small get togethers, or winding down with the kiddos every night before bed. On the main floor you will have the main bedroom. Providing a sense of isolation and peaceful separation from the other rooms. With patio doors to the exterior, dual vanities, a newly redone and renovated shower and tub, and a huge closet this is a true retreat! Upstairs you will find the other 3 bedrooms, an extra bonus room/office/potential extra bedroom. Bedroom to the left of the hallway conveniently has its own bathroom. Two bedrooms to the right of the hallway are a jack and jill set up sharing their bathroom. Living room #3 is at the tail end of the hallway and is great for the kids to do homework, study sessions, watch movies, or really anything other than pestering the parents! After you have navigated the solid 3,161 square feet take a step outside with a covered patio and an added stone walkway. The backyard provides tons of space for kids, dogs and entertaining. All of this plus more and within Midway ISD! If you are looking for comfort, quality, and something with aesthetic pleasure this is it!