 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $585,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $585,000

Remarkably stunning and boasting prestigious character with charm. This home is amongst the top when you are referring to classy, luxurious, and spacious. A highly desirable Hunters Run Addition home is waiting for you! From the moment you pull up you will noticed freshly manicured flower beds with noted attention to detail. Loads of front facing windows will allow for all of the natural light to beam through or to enjoy the rain on gloomy days. Take a step inside and you are greeted with a grand entrance with vaulted ceilings that seem to go on forever. Main Living room #1, with a fireplace providing a beautiful focal point, has tons of space for all of your sitting and conversational needs. Wrap around from there and you are greeted with the subtle but plentiful kitchen with all of the chefs desires. A built in cooktop, an island for all the preparation, and a double oven! From there you will have an eyes view on main living area #2 which is great for parties, small get togethers, or winding down with the kiddos every night before bed. On the main floor you will have the main bedroom. Providing a sense of isolation and peaceful separation from the other rooms. With patio doors to the exterior, dual vanities, a newly redone and renovated shower and tub, and a huge closet this is a true retreat! Upstairs you will find the other 3 bedrooms, an extra bonus room/office/potential extra bedroom. Bedroom to the left of the hallway conveniently has its own bathroom. Two bedrooms to the right of the hallway are a jack and jill set up sharing their bathroom. Living room #3 is at the tail end of the hallway and is great for the kids to do homework, study sessions, watch movies, or really anything other than pestering the parents! After you have navigated the solid 3,161 square feet take a step outside with a covered patio and an added stone walkway. The backyard provides tons of space for kids, dogs and entertaining. All of this plus more and within Midway ISD! If you are looking for comfort, quality, and something with aesthetic pleasure this is it!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ambitious plans aim to refocus downtown Waco on Austin Avenue

Ambitious plans aim to refocus downtown Waco on Austin Avenue

As the grackle flies, the 500 block of Austin Avenue is a third of a mile from a planned riverfront project, anchored by the Baylor University basketball arena, that is drawing wide attention and hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private investment. But developers in that Austin Avenue block, in the shadow of the ALICO Building and the McLennan County Courthouse, have ambitions to reclaim it as the center of gravity for downtown, with major new office and residential buildings and a courthouse square.

Waco shows warm up SXSW bands, fans

Waco shows warm up SXSW bands, fans

Over the next nine days, Waco venues will host four shows with performers with ties to SXSW or Austin. It's not exactly South By, but maybe Waco By.

Waco ISD's new Paul Tyson Field dedicated Friday

Waco ISD's new Paul Tyson Field dedicated Friday

Waco for the moment has two stadiums named for high school football coaching legend Paul Tyson, a $9 million brand new one dedicated Friday and the original fronting Lake Air Drive destined to give way to a county-operated equestrian center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert