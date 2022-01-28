4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $586,960

This wonderful 3 or 4 bedroom home is located on a corner lot in the popular Badger Ranch subdivision. The gourmet kitchen with oversized island is open to the family room that features a dramatic, high ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Beautiful granite counter space, over sized island, and the office/computer space near the breakfast area. Isolated master suite on first floor features high ceilings, his and her vanities, separate tub, shower, and very large walk in closet. The second level features two bedrooms, open loft or 2nd living area, and windowed turret that can be used for study/ office. The formal dining room could also be used as another living area. The large office or exercise room could also be the 4th bedroom. Enjoy all the amenities that Badger Ranch has to offer such as community pool, clubhouse, cabana with outdoor kitchen, and tennis courts. What a joy to be outdoors touring the tree lined paths, riding bikes, or visiting with your neighbors. The three car garage provides ample room for automobiles or simply storing lots of treasures. Recent upgrades for smart home include: Wyze Sprinkler control, Wyze Video doorbell, Nest thermostat E, and Wyze home Monitoring System. This home has been loved and is move in ready.