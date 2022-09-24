 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $594,990

  Updated
NEW JOHN HOUSTON CUSTOM HOME IN LAKE FOREST IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-Story home in a BEAUTIFUL master planned community close to everything. Home features a 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, Game Room, Media Room, Spacious Open Concept, Including a 2-Car Front Entry Garage, Family Room and Kitchen with a large Granite Countertop Island, Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Outdoor Covered Patio. This home has a gas cooktop and 2 tankless hot water heaters. This home is only minutes away from downtown Waco and close to Shopping and the Lake. READY IN SEPTEMBER.

