The preferred lender offers 1% REBATE for rate buy down or closing costs! Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's latest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal, this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First-floor amenities include an office, owner's suite, and guest suite. The second floor features a game room and two additional bedrooms. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design!