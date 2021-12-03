Come see this beautiful home located in the heart of Woodway! Filled with many beautiful new finishes, this 4 Bed / 3 bath home offers a spacious design to accommodate all of your family's needs. The second living / media room is an added bonus to this home, and provides many options for entertainment or space for the kids to play. The secluded master, which has direct access to the back porch and pool, offers a large space with double closets that feed into the spacious master bath. Step outside to the backyard and see the large swimming pool, with space to entertain, and an area to keep the family pets during gatherings. The beauty and features of this home are definitely something to see!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $595,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Over the past couple of seasons, Dave Aranda’s vocal crutches have become readily apparent. And more so than most people, the Baylor coach’s f…
A former Waco heroin dealer testified Tuesday that he watched Keith Antoine Spratt calmly walk into an East Waco convenience store in December…
Cameron Park Zoo is welcoming evening crowds this holiday season with a display of a quarter-million Christmas lights as the animals snooze.
A former manager at Buzzard Billy’s is suing the owners of the Waco restaurant, claiming she was fired after filing sexual harassment and disc…
As attorneys picked a jury Monday in the long-delayed capital murder trial of Keith Antoine Spratt, another defendant in the same case won a b…
An engineering study of William Decker Johnson Hall on the former Paul Quinn College campus in East Waco will reveal how much it will take to …
PROSPER — China Spring took center stage in the game the Cougars had been waiting for all season: a showdown with two-time defending state cha…
Mike Copeland: Willie's Grill & Icehouse on the way; Bird-Kultgen turns 85; Turner Behringer in Temple
It appears Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is making its way to Cottonwood Creek Market.
The old funeral home at 1124 Washington Ave. honored the dead for most of a century before before falling into disrepair. Now, after six years…
A felon jailed with Keith Antoine Spratt testified Wednesday that Spratt told him he was paid to kill Joshua Ladale Pittman and that the man w…