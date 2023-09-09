Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's newest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First-floor amenities include a study or optional bedroom, formal dining, butler's pantry, owner's suite, and guest suite. The second floor features a game room and two additional bedrooms. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design! Registry Home's finishes and fixtures are far superior to the average spec home. This home was built for quality and design. The preferred lender is offering 1% REBATE to be used for interest rate buy down or closing costs! Ask agent for details.