Beautiful 4BR/3BA in Woodway's desirable Lake Forest. This home built by Kent Garbett features an open floor plan. Kitchen has wonderful quartz counter tops, large island, stainless built in GE appliances, gas cooktop, large pantry and custom cabinets. Living area has wood burning fireplace that is stubbed for gas. Dining area has lots of natural light and custom lighting fixture. Flooring in living/kitchen area is vinyl plank wood look and carpet is in all bedrooms. Large isolated primary suite has two closets with built in chest of drawers in each closet. Primary bath has freestanding tub, glass enclosed tile shower and dual vanities. Home has security system, foam insulation, tankless water heater, sprinkler system and gutters. Covered patio with ceiling fan and privacy fenced backyard. Two car garage with floored attic for storage. $595,000