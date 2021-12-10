4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $599,000

This distinct Tri-Corn colored farmhouse is situated on 2 acres with ample space to build that shop you’ve always wanted or the swimming pool of your dreams. Enjoy evenings under the covered back patio terrace watching the sunset. Featuring Shou Sugi Ban exterior siding, custom Jeldwen aluminum clad windows providing natural daylight, 20’ vaulted ceilings, granite covered island in master closet, quartzite kitchen countertops granite vanities throughout, reclaimed hand-hewn wood mantle with Shou Sugi Ban surround, soaker tubs in bathrooms, White Oak flooring, utility sink in oversized Laundry room with nook for 2nd refrigerator, spray foam insulation, 2 A/C units and much more. Full custom build with ample space for all!! Enjoy relaxing sun sets and seclusion with this modern home on 2 full acres! Rear patio accommodates for enjoyable nights with friends and family. Open concept feel with plenty of ways to configure. Currently setup for 4 bedrooms, an office and a play room with a potentially 6 bedroom configuration! Don’t miss out on the find of a lifetime!