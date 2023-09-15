Wonderful new build by Jim Bland Construction in desirable Tanglewood Estates. This 4BR/3BA patio style home is approximately 2,624 square feet. Living is light and bright with vinyl plank wood look flooring and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features large island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances to include built in oven, dishwasher, microwave and cook top and has large breakfast area. Isolated primary bedroom and primary bath which features granite counter tops, dual vanities, separate shower and separate tub. Energy efficient home with double pane windows, foam insulation and high efficiency HVAC unit. Security system. Sprinkler system. Two car garage. $599,900
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $599,900
