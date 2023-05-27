Built in 2018 by John Erwin Construction, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers the planned community feel, but without the added fees and rules of its neighboring HOA. Zoned to the highly rated South Bosque Elementary, you can enjoy a daily stroll or drive around the sidewalks and scenic streets as you approach this custom home that welcomes you with a southern style front porch and side entry driveway. Engineered hardwoods roll through the living areas with a large dining or extra sitting room to your right and a large wood burning fireplace straight ahead. A stunning open concept kitchen with custom lighting and cabinetry features, along with builder upgrades seen in the granite, apron sink and appliances. The large walk in pantry and laundry room give you the storage and work space you’re looking for to get all of your jobs done. The shaded and spacious extended porch and backyard give you the perfect place to enjoy time with your guests or family, while still being easily maintained. This one is better than the rest!