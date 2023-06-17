NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN LAKE FOREST IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-Story Open-Concept Phoenix plan that features a 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, Family Room, Study, and Kitchen with a large Granite Countertop Island, Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Outdoor Covered Patio, Including a 2-Car Front Entry Garage. This home also includes 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a Game Room on the second half. This home offers custom wood cabinets, gas cooktop, tankless hot water heater and gutters to whole house. READY 07/31/2023