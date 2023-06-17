NEW JOHN HOUSTON HOME IN LAKE FOREST IN MIDWAY ISD. Gorgeous 2-Story Open-Concept Phoenix plan that features a 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, Family Room, Study, and Kitchen with a large Granite Countertop Island, Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Outdoor Covered Patio, Including a 2-Car Front Entry Garage. This home also includes 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a Game Room on the second half. This home offers custom wood cabinets, gas cooktop, tankless hot water heater and gutters to whole house. READY 07/31/2023
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $599,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rebuilt Café Homestead reopened Monday to record crowds at Homestead Heritage a little more than six months after a fire reduced the former …
A Waco couple is calling on the city for help after multiple cars have crashed into their driveway since they bought their home last year.
Bids are being solicited from contractors interested in overhauling the space at Eighth Street and Mary Avenue where Terry Black’s Barbecue pl…
Hundreds of Catholics walked together through downtown Waco in a Feast of Corpus Christi procession Saturday, a small step in a larger nationa…
A Lorena teenager has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.