This distinct Tri-Corn colored farmhouse is situated on 2 acres with ample space to build that shop you’ve always wanted or the swimming pool of your dreams. Enjoy evenings under the covered back patio terrace watching the sunset. Featuring Shou Sugi Ban exterior siding, custom Jeldwen aluminum clad windows providing natural daylight, 20’ vaulted ceilings, granite covered island in master closet, quartzite kitchen countertops granite vanities throughout, reclaimed hand-hewn wood mantle with Shou Sugi Ban surround, soaker tubs in bathrooms, White Oak flooring, utility sink in oversized Laundry room with nook for 2nd refrigerator, spray foam insulation, 2 A/C units and much more. Full custom build with ample space for all!! Enjoy relaxing sun sets and seclusion with this modern home on 2 full acres! Rear patio accommodates for enjoyable nights with friends and family. Open concept feel with plenty of ways to configure. Currently setup for 4 bedrooms, an office and a play room with a potentially 6 bedroom configuration! Don’t miss out on the find of a lifetime!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $605,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill downtown has everything but parking.
Mike Copeland: Tecovas opening Waco store Friday; Mitchell projects; Building permit roundup; Spending strong
Just in time for holiday spending, Austin-based Tecovas will open its new Waco store Friday at Eighth Street and Washington Avenue.
Joseph Scaramucci has gained an international reputation through his innovative investigations into human and labor trafficking that have put …
A tough year and family health complications will not hold back Alice Tristan from making her Waco home the brightest one in town.
Items stolen from a man’s store the day after he died were among almost $75,000 in stolen property area law enforcement officials recently rec…
The 2021 deer season started off with a bang — lots of them. And just as predicted, hunters are finding big-horned, big-bodied deer that are g…
What restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day around Waco? Where can you get a Thanksgiving dinner to take home? Plan ahead now with this Waco-area guide.
A 46-year-old Houston man was found dead Thursday morning outside a CEFCO gas station in Riesel, police reported.
The federal government could take back rent relief money set aside for McLennan County and other jurisdictions that were too slow to help rent…
It’s going to be a wild final two weeks, and Baylor is thrilled to still be in the Big 12 championship game race.