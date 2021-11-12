4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $620,000

Come see this beautiful home located in the heart of Woodway! Filled with many beautiful new finishes, this 4 Bed / 3 bath home offers a spacious design to accommodate all of your family's needs. The second living / media room is an added bonus to this home, and provides many options for entertainment or space for the kids to play. The secluded master, which has direct access to the back porch and pool, offers a large space with double closets that feed into the spacious master bath. Step outside to the backyard and see the large swimming pool, with space to entertain, and an area to keep the family pets during gatherings. The beauty and features of this home are definitely something to see!