Sitting atop a beautiful hill in the Hunters Mountain neighborhood is a terrific home with spectacular sunset views over Lake Waco! In Midway ISD, and in the heart of Woodway, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features 2 living areas, office, formal dining and a large lot, plus an oversized attached 3 car garage. Inside you'll find new flooring in the laundry, living and dining rooms. The wood burning fireplace is a focal point and can be enjoyed from 3 rooms! The main bedroom affords dual closets and a bay window with a bench seat facing the lake. Relax in the jetted tub or marble shower. The all electric kitchen has updated granite counters and tiled backsplash with a matching island. From its amazing lake and sunset views, to the desirable neighborhood, to its striking curb appeal to include landscaped with terracing, live oak, crepe myrtle and magnolia trees, this fabulous, spacious, family home is priced to sell.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $624,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Connally Independent School District is mourning the second Connally Junior High death from COVID-19 in one week and is closing the campus for…
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week.
A 19-year-old Woodway man is facing felony charges after he was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.
The time to leave Oak Lodge Motor Inn is approaching, and 68-year-old Greg Crain is among residents yet to find a new place to live.
More than 330 doctors with the Waco area's oldest medical organization have signed on to a letter to the community with one overriding message. Just get the shot.
The rapidly spreading COVID-19 delta variant killed 11 people in McLennan County over the three days ending Monday, and hospitals here struggl…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
Mike Copeland: Oak Lodge demolition permit; Patent law war room; Standalone ERs busy; Main Event progress
Mitchell Construction has secured a permit to demolish the Oak Lodge Motor Inn, 1024 Austin Ave., paving the way for a $9 million project call…
The owner of an RV park near West is under investigation and facing civil action after at least four women reported they were attacked by a pack of vicious dogs on the property in the past six months.
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…