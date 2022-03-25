Badger Ranch gem located on a Cul-de-sac! With over 3500 sqft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an office this is what you were waiting for. Open space features; living area with wood floors, built in TV Cabinet and mounted TV, large dining room and spacious kitchen! Kitchen features granite counters, built in cook-top, stainless steel double over and dishwasher, pantry and island help complete this vibrant kitchen. Primary bedroom features tall ceilings, tons of natural light and ensuite bathroom. Double vanity, storage, walk in shower, oversized closet, heated floors and toilet room. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with great sized closets, bathrooms and an oversized playroom and a nook space. Additional features; laundry room with cabinet and fridge space, half bath downstairs, built in mudroom bench with hooks, large oversized under-stairs storage. Great covered patio helps you enjoy the Texas weather with an iron fenced backyard. This home is within walking distance to South Bosque Elementary and their park! Minutes from shopping and dining in Waco!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $624,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amazon, the Seattle-based giant of online shopping and delivery, confirmed the rumors in October 2020 that a robotic fulfillment center would …
She said killers do not just take the life of the person who gets a funeral. “They destroy the lives of those left here,” Hilliard said. “They tear apart the lives of parents, children, sisters, brothers and friends. We all had to learn how to live all over again, while a part of us is gone.”
A Lubbock investment group has placed 20 acres under contract between Bagby Avenue and Interstate 35, in a 215-acre tract being marketed by Co…
A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco woman last week on two domestic assault charges involving an incident with her boyfriend on Valentine's Day.
Texas State Technical College’s newest dorm has been evacuated and closed to students after the State Fire Marshal’s Office found numerous fir…
Police are seeking suspects in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting Sunday in West Waco that caused two people to be hospitalized.
A “strike team” of Waco, Hewitt and Temple firefighters continued Monday to battle a complex of wildfires in Eastland County that has charred …
Browsers and buyers packed Spice Village to the brim Friday, visitors stopping at the novelty shop downtown during a wild weekend in Waco that…
Brian Uptmore said the grass on his 1,250-acre McLennan County spread is tan at a time of year it should be bright green, and his stock tanks are running low during one of the worst droughts he has seen since he started ranching 30 years ago.
A few tornadoes touched down in outlying areas of Falls County as well as in Limestone County, officials said, as the the strongest rain and highest winds turned east of Interstate 35 on Monday evening, avoiding the Waco area.