4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $624,999

Badger Ranch gem located on a Cul-de-sac! With over 3500 sqft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an office this is what you were waiting for. Open space features; living area with wood floors, built in TV Cabinet and mounted TV, large dining room and spacious kitchen! Kitchen features granite counters, built in cook-top, stainless steel double over and dishwasher, pantry and island help complete this vibrant kitchen. Primary bedroom features tall ceilings, tons of natural light and ensuite bathroom. Double vanity, storage, walk in shower, oversized closet, heated floors and toilet room. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with great sized closets, bathrooms and an oversized playroom and a nook space. Additional features; laundry room with cabinet and fridge space, half bath downstairs, built in mudroom bench with hooks, large oversized under-stairs storage. Great covered patio helps you enjoy the Texas weather with an iron fenced backyard. This home is within walking distance to South Bosque Elementary and their park! Minutes from shopping and dining in Waco!