4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $629,000

Welcome Home to beautiful Dominion Park. This stately home sits on .61 acres, nestled on a private cul-de-sac amongst the trees, with a seasonal view of Lake Waco in the winter months. The 2-story home has a versatile floorplan, which includes both the master suite and a 2nd bedroom on the main level, 2 living areas, formal dining and a breakfast room. Built-in bookcases in the family room flank the fireplace. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill baths and a loft, with endless options. Perfect for a playroom, teenage kids, or a home office. Storage is an added plus in this home with walk-in closets and floored attic space. The French doors in the master look out on the beautiful private back yard. The covered patio provides shade in the afternoon. The property backs up to a 10 acre treelined parcel, providing all the privacy you desire. Dominion Park is located just minutes from everything! Grocery stores, restaurants, church, shopping, parks, Lake Waco and the Arboretum, just to mention a few. Call today to schedule your private showing.

