AMAZING LOCATION! Five minutes to everything, HEB, Target, Restaurants and Midway Schools. Take the family and walk to the arboretum or the new state of the art WOODWAY FAMILY CENTER! Sellers lived in home just a few months before relocating. Added Plantation Shutters, Custom Built-ins, Hardware, upgraded lighting, extended fencing, state of the art alarm system with cameras, brand new floors to replace builder carpet in downstairs bedrooms all to make it your dream home for your family. Move in Ready. 4 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, Game Room, Media Room, Spacious Open Concept, Including a 2-Car Front Entry Garage, Family Room and Kitchen with a large Granite Countertop Island, Breakfast Nook with direct access to an Outdoor Covered Patio. This home has a gas cooktop and 2 tankless hot water heaters. A MUST SEE!