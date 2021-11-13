 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $645,000

  Updated
Full custom build with ample space for all!! Enjoy relaxing sun sets and seclusion with this modern home on 2 full acres! Rear patio accommodates for enjoyable nights with friends and family. Open concept feel with plenty of ways to configure. Currently setup for 4 bedrooms, an office and a play room with a potentially 6 bedroom configuration! Don’t miss out on the find of a lifetime!

