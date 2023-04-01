Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's newest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First floor amenities include owner's suite, guest suite, flex room, and walk in pantry. Second floor features an open concept loft space, two bedrooms and additional bonus room. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design! Photos are of another of the builder's recent homes completed on Boonfeld.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $655,000
