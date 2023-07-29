Welcome to a stunning modern-style new build by Beasley Construction, featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in an open floor plan design! This home is sure to impress with its high ceilings in all bedrooms and an abundance of windows for natural lighting. The bedrooms are designed for comfort and convenience with three of them boasting walk-in closets for ample storage space. The master suite is truly a sanctuary with a walk-in closet that is connected to the laundry room, providing ultimate convenience. The master bathroom is equipped with dual sinks, a luxurious shower & freestanding tub, perfect for unwinding after a long day. The heart of the home is the beautifully designed kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, a huge island, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and gathering with loved ones. The living room is centered around a cozy fireplace, creating the perfect focal point for your gatherings. In addition to the 4 bedrooms, this home also includes a playroom, perfect for children or as a flexible space for your family's needs. The covered patio provides an ideal space for outdoor living and entertaining.With its stunning design and incredible amenities, this home is a must-see. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it your own! ****SOME PHOTOS ARE VIRTUALLY STAGED****