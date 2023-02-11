Presenting a NEW BUILD by Beasley Construction on .127 acres in the highly sought after Tanglewood Estates. Nestled just off of Highway 84, this beautifully crafted home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a flex space upstairs that would make a perfect game room! The exterior includes a covered patio with a fenced in backyard, two car garage, and a sprinkler system. This home is settled in the top-ranking Midway school district and is projected to be completed before the end of the school year. Schedule a showing today!