4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $689,900

The very best of everything in this stunning home in Woodway. Newer build construction with all of the upscale finishes AND in the heart of Woodway, convenient to everything. This showplace home offers something for everyone with split level floorplan that offers master suite and 4th bedroom/guest suite on the main level, additional bedrooms on lower level and amazing media room on the upper level. Also on the main level is an office that would be ideal for a nursery or study room and a hidden panic room that can also be used as additional storage. Attention to every detail in the design and efficiency of this amazing home. Dream kitchen, beautiful crown molding, vaulted ceiling in the open concept living area, luxury vinyl plank flooring, abundant storage, and walk-in closets are a small part of what makes this home so beautiful. Foam insulation makes this home energy efficient with low energy bills. ADA accessible gives convenience to those who may need extra room to maneuver. NOTE: This home is ADA accessible - NOT ADA compliant. Elegant curb appeal, front circular type driveway, and cozy backyard with mature trees on the exterior complete the beauty. Come see all this home has to offer!