Nestled in the heart of the charming Tanglewood Estates community, experience the pinnacle of luxurious living with this stunning new construction home. This home is thoughtfully designed with an open floor plan combining modern elegance and traditional charm. The first floor features a gracious foyer, an inviting living room with a fireplace, a beautiful kitchen with Kitchenaid appliances and a large island, a formal dining room, and a primary suite with a spa-like bathroom. Upstairs, you'll find a spacious game room and two additional bedrooms, perfect for entertaining family and friends. This home is appointed with the finest finishes, including beautiful hardwood floors and elegant millwork, adding a touch of sophistication and timeless beauty to every corner. Located in the award-winning Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that offers the best of location and design. Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience luxury living in Tanglewood Estates.