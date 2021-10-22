4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $699,000

Beautiful country home sitting on 5.5 acres in Lorena ISD offers the best of both worlds with a little bit of country life tucked away on a quiet, country street; yet close to the city. A true beauty offers something for everyone with 4 bedrooms that includes a multi-purpose/bonus room with its own private entrance ideal for additional living area, game room, office, or bedroom with 2 built in Murphy beds for added convenience. Lovely design and decor from every angle with beautiful views of the open spaces from the spacious living room and dining area. Quality finishes throughout include hardwood floors, beautiful cabinetry, and handsome wooden bead board ceiling in bonus room. Wonderful floor plan with open concept living space, pretty kitchen, and isolated master suite. Master suite offers ambient lighting in the bedroom for added coziness, wonderful bathroom with large shower and whirlpool tub. The hall bathroom has the added luxury of a whirlpool tub, as well. Wonderful hall closet with programable lock is a safe place to store your valuables or extra clothes or even walk-in pantry space. Every man's dream with the incredible warehouse, office space, and additional workshop space perfect for his own private man cave. Included in the sale of this beautiful home are the two cabinets in the casual dining area, the entertainment center in the living area, and the charming swing and buffet console in the bonus room. Additional amenities and recent upgrades include sparkling above ground pool with deck, additional parking including recently added concrete driveway, upgraded sprinkler system, upgraded pipe fencing along parts of the property, and heating and cooling for the workshop. This spectacular home has been lovingly maintained and one you don't want to miss!