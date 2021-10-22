Beautiful country home sitting on 5.5 acres in Lorena ISD offers the best of both worlds with a little bit of country life tucked away on a quiet, country street; yet close to the city. A true beauty offers something for everyone with 4 bedrooms that includes a multi-purpose/bonus room with its own private entrance ideal for additional living area, game room, office, or bedroom with 2 built in Murphy beds for added convenience. Lovely design and decor from every angle with beautiful views of the open spaces from the spacious living room and dining area. Quality finishes throughout include hardwood floors, beautiful cabinetry, and handsome wooden bead board ceiling in bonus room. Wonderful floor plan with open concept living space, pretty kitchen, and isolated master suite. Master suite offers ambient lighting in the bedroom for added coziness, wonderful bathroom with large shower and whirlpool tub. The hall bathroom has the added luxury of a whirlpool tub, as well. Wonderful hall closet with programable lock is a safe place to store your valuables or extra clothes or even walk-in pantry space. Every man's dream with the incredible warehouse, office space, and additional workshop space perfect for his own private man cave. Included in the sale of this beautiful home are the two cabinets in the casual dining area, the entertainment center in the living area, and the charming swing and buffet console in the bonus room. Additional amenities and recent upgrades include sparkling above ground pool with deck, additional parking including recently added concrete driveway, upgraded sprinkler system, upgraded pipe fencing along parts of the property, and heating and cooling for the workshop. This spectacular home has been lovingly maintained and one you don't want to miss!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An attempted vehicle break-in, gunfire and an assault Monday near University Parks Drive and Mary Avenue led to the arrests of four people, po…
A Lorena High School senior jailed last month after police said he threatened a "Columbine-style" attack on the school faces an additional fel…
A former Mart woman who sexually abused a young family member for almost three years was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday.
Testimony is set to begin Wednesday in the trial of a 33-year-old former Mart woman charged with sexually abusing a young male family member f…
Married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will visit Waco Oct. 26 to celebrate the opening of their Hello Bello diaper plant on Texas Centra…
Proof that something big is emerging near the Brazos riverfront at University Parks Drive and Webster Avenue resides in the 264 living spaces …
Magnolia and a business partner are asking for a $6 million Waco Tax Increment Financing Zone grant to support their $42.8 million redevelopme…
A West man who sexually assaulted two women in 2016 and 2018 was placed on deferred probation Tuesday.
Central Texas Honor Roll: The biggest and best high school football performances of the week — vote here for your favorites.
A McGregor man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl over a 10-year period an…