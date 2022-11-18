 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $699,000

Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes in Woodway's newest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First floor amenities include study orflex space that can be used as an extra bedroom, owner's suite, and guest suite. The second floor features a game room, an additional bedroom ensuite with a bathroom, and a spacious walk-in closet. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design!

