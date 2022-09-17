4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $749,900

Captivating and Expansive Newer Construction Home in Woodway! Idyllically nestled on a spacious 0.41-acre corner lot and recently built in 2020, this 4BR/3.5BA, residence emanates sophistication with gorgeous vernacular architecture, beautiful exterior brick detailing, a welcoming covered front porch, and immaculate landscaping. Explore the sundrenched interior to discover an openly flowing floorplan, a crisp neutral color scheme, thick crown moulding, luxury vinyl plank, and a sizeable living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and a well-appointed fireplace. Catering to modern culinary desires, the open concept kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, smooth granite countertops, custom wood cabinetry, double wall ovens, a French door refrigerator, a glass cooktop, a dishwasher, fashionable tile backsplash, breakfast bar, built-in wine storage, built-in microwave, a pantry, and an adjoining dining area. Entertainment-ready and sprawling, the fully enclosed backyard includes a covered patio, lush landscaping, and mature trees. For additional fun, gather guests for movie night in the exceptional media room! Blissful evenings are discovered in the primary bedroom with deep tray ceilings, an enormous closet, and an attached en suite boasting a soaking tub, a dual sink vanity with granite countertops, premium hardware, a water closet, and a separate glass enclosed shower. Three additional bedrooms are abundantly sized with dedicated closets and may also be ideal for guests, children, home offices, or lifestyle-specific flex spaces. Other features: attached 2-car garage, curving and long two-entry driveway, laundry room, tons of storage throughout, spray foam insulation, only 11.8-miles from Baylor University, only 7.5-miles from Downtown Waco and Magnolia Markets at the Silos, close to shopping, restaurants, Holly Dog Park, medical facilities, Woodway Park, Target, Walmart, HEB, and schools, and so much more! Get all the advantages and start living the good life today. Call now to schedule your private tour!