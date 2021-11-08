4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $798,000

Welcome Home to this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the prestigious Badger Ranch community. This lovely home features beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors, upgraded granite, a grand entryway with a rod iron spiral staircase, 20' raised ceilings throughout the entry and family room, open concept with gourmet kitchen, oversized island, large study off of the entry, custom wine cellar under the staircase, isolated master suite with dual vanities, jacuzzi tiled tub, tiled shower with rain shower heads and jets and a second master suite or in-law suite downstairs with a full bath. Upstairs offers two oversized, secondary bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath, small loft area off of one of the bedrooms, large game room with an added home theatre room with it's own 130" projection screen, theatre system, surround sound and controls. Home has right at 4000sqft, sits on an oversized corner lot, large backyard and excellent location. This home is perfect for the large, growing family and is within walking distance to South Bosque Elementary school. Don't miss out on this beautiful, 2017 custom built home.