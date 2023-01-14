4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $869,000

Beautifully-Presented Contemporary Home Living. Neatly positioned on Ritchie Road with 3,061 square feet of space, this brand-new 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home offers incredible living inside and out. Step inside to the discover a pristine interior that showcases high ceilings, abundant natural light, seamless LED downlighting and a gorgeous color palette that pairs soft tones with warm wood for a real sense of home comfort. Daily living will be spread throughout, with a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living room forming the heart of the home, while glass doors offer a seamless transition to the fully-fenced garden, where the undercover patio provides the perfect spot for entertaining. The kitchen comes well-equipped for the home cook with a gas cooktop, plentiful stone countertop space and immaculate shaker-style cabinetry. Each of the bedrooms are generously sized with installed ceiling fans, and the bathrooms are complete with contemporary fittings and finishes, including full-height tiling. Very high-end fixtures and finishes custom built by Jim Bland Construction.