 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $879,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $879,000

Beautifully-Presented Contemporary Home Living. Neatly positioned on Ritchie Road with 3,061 square feet of space, this brand-new 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home offers incredible living inside and out. Step inside to the discover a pristine interior that showcases high ceilings, abundant natural light, seamless LED downlighting and a gorgeous color palette that pairs soft tones with warm wood for a real sense of home comfort. Daily living will be spread throughout, with a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living room forming the heart of the home, while glass doors offer a seamless transition to the fully-fenced garden, where the undercover patio provides the perfect spot for entertaining. The kitchen comes well-equipped for the home cook with a gas cooktop, plentiful stone countertop space and immaculate shaker-style cabinetry. Each of the bedrooms are generously sized with installed ceiling fans, and the bathrooms are complete with contemporary fittings and finishes, including full-height tiling. Very high-end fixtures and finishes custom built by Jim Bland Construction.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 14

Central Texas playoff games to watch: Week 14

Your high school football preview feast for round 3: We've got China Spring, West, Cameron Yoe, Crawford, Riesel, Hamilton, Mart, Chilton, Abbott and Jonesboro all playing Friday. #txhsfb

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert