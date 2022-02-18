4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $900,000

One of a kind estate on a gorgeous 5.8 acre treed lot affording the ultimate in a private peaceful setting. This unique, rare find 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath custom built home in Woodway has a piece of history with materials repurposed from downtown historic Waco. Circular drive, Two car garage with additional storage & workshop area. Front covered porch area, large covered back patio area perfect for roasting marshmallows on the fire pit & watching the deer. Upstairs features 2 bdrms, full bath & huge deck to view nature at tree level. Kitchen, dining, expansive living area & primary bedroom overlook the back retreat. Bluebonnets & wildflowers are abundant in the spring. Easy walk to Lake Waco & Woodway Park.