Experience this stunning new construction by Registry Homes located on a corner lot in Woodway's newest custom home community, Tanglewood Estates. Appointed in a classic palette with timeless appeal this home boasts an open floor plan for seamless entertaining & comfortable living. First floor amenities include dedicated study, formal dining, walk in pantry, owner's suite and guest suite. Second floor features secondary bedrooms and bathrooms, and open concept game room. Conveniently located off Hwy 84 and in the Award-winning school district Midway ISD, this is your opportunity to own a home that combines the very best of location & design! The finishes and fixtures are far superior than the average spec home. Ask about the Preferred Lender 1% REBATE for interest rate buy down or closing costs!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $949,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said Saturday that running back Qualan Jones was dismissed from the team because of an off-field issue.
Mike Copeland: George's Party Zone back; Home sales slump; Lake Air Mall space; David's Bridal closing
The George's Party Zone is back after a hiatus. Lake Air Mall is looking to fill Tuesday Morning's former space. Area home sales are down, and…
Students moving into Baylor University this week are seeing the final result of a $41.7 million renovation that has transformed a residence ha…
The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Baylor University’s right to religious exemptions from certain Title IX policies pertaining to…
Projects to replace the Highway 6 Twin Bridges over Lake Waco and to reconstruct a section of Highway 84 have been added to Texas' 10-year tra…