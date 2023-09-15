Custom built in 2020, this home boasts 5011 sq ft. including 4 bedrooms, 3 baths & 2 half baths. As you enter the circular drive, you're immediately welcomed by an expansive front porch & a .84 acre lot. Spaces to enjoy include a formal sitting room, family room, formal dining, game room, sun room, 3rd level bonus room that is plumbed for a full bath & an attached 25x15 pool house. Gourmet kitchen showcases ample storage, granite counters, breakfast bar, gas stove & walk in serving pantry with sink & 2 huge islands. The primary suite is a retreat with dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower, sizeable walk in closet & patio access. Covered deck on the main level is perfectly designed. Lower level outdoor space includes fire pit, pool with water feature, patio, dog run space & an RV pad with hookup. Home has a 2nd 20x20 2 car garage plus an attached 33x14 workshop. Centrally located, zoned to Midway ISD, minutes from Baylor, Lake Waco, Magnolia, Downtown Waco & more!