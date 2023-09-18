Stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom property in Axtell, TX! Built in 2007, this 3,496 sq ft home is nestled on 17 sprawling acres, offering an idyllic country setting. You'll be impressed by the well-maintained metal roof, charming wrap-around porch & convenience of a paved road. The inviting interior boasts new flooring & fresh paint throughout. Open concept living area features a cozy fireplace & gourmet kitchen is equipped with modern appliances & ample storage. The main floor also includes a versatile bonus room, ideal for a home gym, hobby room, or extra living space. With 5 spacious bedrooms, a separate office & an upstairs playroom/bonus area, this home provides ample space for all your family's needs. The expansive master suite features an ensuite bathroom & generous closet space. The outdoor amenities are equally impressive, with a stocked tank, a large shed for extra storage & a picturesque porch. New HVAC system provides energy-efficient climate control, ensuring comfort.