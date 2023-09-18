OWNER RELOCATING DUE TO OCCUPATION - MOTIVATED SELLER. Introducing this stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom property located at 970 W Somers Ln, Axtell, TX 76624. Built in 2007, this spacious 3,496 square foot home is nestled on a sprawling 17-acre lot, offering unmatched scenic views and an idyllic country setting. As you approach the property, you'll be impressed by the well-maintained metal roof, charming wrap-around porch, and the convenience of a paved road leading to this stunning property. The inviting interior boasts new flooring and fresh paint throughout, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere in every room. The open concept living area features a cozy fireplace, perfect for relaxing with family and friends. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and ample storage, making meal preparation a delight. The main floor also includes a versatile bonus room, ideal for a home gym, hobby room, or additional living space. With five spacious bedrooms and a separate office, this home provides ample space for all your family's needs. The expansive master suite features an ensuite bathroom and generous closet space, ensuring a private retreat for ultimate relaxation. The upstairs playroom/bonus area offers additional space for entertainment and family fun. The outdoor amenities are equally impressive, with a fully-stocked tank, a large shed for extra storage, and the picturesque wrap-around porch to enjoy those incredible scenic views. The property's new HVAC system provides energy-efficient climate control, ensuring year-round comfort. Located in the peaceful community of Axtell, this property is the perfect combination of modern living and rural tranquility. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this dream home yours!