Come take a look at this stunning home surrounded by gorgeous country views! 17 acres with a stock tank, wildlife, and views for miles. This custom-built home boasts nearly 3,500 sq-ft with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a bonus office & playroom. Open concept living, kitchen, and dining makes for easy entertaining. Bonus room upstairs makes for a spacious family & theater room. Isolated master suite with door to the back patio, dual vanities in the master bathroom, tiled shower, jetted jacuzzi tub, and separate closets. Large 2 car garage and wrap-around covered porch with stamped concrete. Completely fenced with house and yard separate from pasture. 2 gated entrances, including automatic gate. Nice coastal grass for cutting hay or supporting livestock & horses. 16X20 storage shed, sizable walk-in attic, and metal roof. Current sellers have replaced all flooring downstairs and repainted the entire home. HVAC was also replaced within the last year. Call today!