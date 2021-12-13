Sometimes looks can be deceiving. Often you're dissapointed when you go inside a home. Maybe the pictures don't reflect the true story of the home. Not in this case. This revitilazed home sitting on 5 acres in Lorena ISD has been updated from top to bottom. Updates include all new flooring, the addition of a metal roof, fresh paint thoughout, updated lighting and so much more. With approx 3200 sqft, there's room for everyone "And1". There are 5 actual bedrooms and 3 full baths to service both wings of the home. In addition, there are two extra rooms that will make a perfecrt home office/hobby room/craft room or even a room to store all of the "toys" that we all accumulate. The isolated master suite features a huge walk-in shower and whirlpool tub plus an attached room to use as a separate dressing or workout area. The workshop and extra acreage would be a great place to run a home business. Not far from I-35 access and located half way between Temple and Waco "but in the Lorena school system".
5 Bedroom Home in Bruceville - $409,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco native Dave Campbell, a major figure in Texas sports journalism for seven decades, died Friday after a recent illness.
All the scores from around the state.
A 12-year-old China Spring student who was struck by a pickup truck after school on Monday has died from her injuries, according to the Waco P…
Mike Copeland: New California transplant for Waco; Target store alterations; Construction awards; Trucker shortage
Getting goods from here to there has become quite the challenge. Shipping containers sit marooned off the West Coast.
A seventh grader at China Spring Middle School was seriously injured Monday evening when a pickup hit her as she was riding her bicycle after school.
MARLIN — Wherever the Marlin Bulldogs go, they’re greeted by fans who are excited about the meteoric rise of the football team.
ELGIN — When Klyderion Campbell caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Trey Powell on the first play of the fourth quarter Friday night, it seem…
Victor Melant manages Abuelita’s Mexican Restaurant on North Valley Mills Drive. His career in the dining industry began in Panama, followed b…
La Vega Independent School District is mourning the loss of Phillip Bancale, whose 43 years on the school board made him one of Texas’ longest…
Baylor University President Linda Livingstone touted “deepening our commitment to our Christian mission.” It struck me because under Illuminate, Baylor’s Christian commitment has actually stagnated with regard to faculty.