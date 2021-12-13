5 Bedroom Home in Bruceville - $409,000

Sometimes looks can be deceiving. Often you're dissapointed when you go inside a home. Maybe the pictures don't reflect the true story of the home. Not in this case. This revitilazed home sitting on 5 acres in Lorena ISD has been updated from top to bottom. Updates include all new flooring, the addition of a metal roof, fresh paint thoughout, updated lighting and so much more. With approx 3200 sqft, there's room for everyone "And1". There are 5 actual bedrooms and 3 full baths to service both wings of the home. In addition, there are two extra rooms that will make a perfecrt home office/hobby room/craft room or even a room to store all of the "toys" that we all accumulate. The isolated master suite features a huge walk-in shower and whirlpool tub plus an attached room to use as a separate dressing or workout area. The workshop and extra acreage would be a great place to run a home business. Not far from I-35 access and located half way between Temple and Waco "but in the Lorena school system".