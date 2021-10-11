Sometimes looks can be deceiving. Often you're dissapointed when you go inside a home. Maybe the pictures don't reflect the true story of the home. Not in this case. This revitilazed home sitting on 5 acres in Lorena ISD has been updated from top to bottom. Updates include all new flooring, the addition of a metal roof, fresh paint thoughout, updated lighting and so much more. With approx 3200 sqft, there's room for everyone "And1". There are 5 actual bedrooms and 3 full baths to service both wings of the home. In addition, there are two extra rooms that will make a perfecrt home office/hobby room/craft room or even a room to store all of the "toys" that we all accumulate. The isolated master suite features a huge walk-in shower and whirlpool tub plus an attached room to use as a separate dressing or workout area. The workshop and extra acreage would be a great place to run a home business. Not far from I-35 access and located half way between Temple and Waco "but in the Lorena school system".
5 Bedroom Home in Bruceville - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A history teacher and coach at Robinson Junior High School has resigned after the father of a Black student complained that the teacher asked …
A former Waco police officer arrested three years ago in a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office prostitution sting was arrested again this week af…
Editor's note: This story has been updated to more accurately reflect Durkin's role in the new Magnolia Network series.
The former executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas is questioning her termination, saying she believes it was related to a c…
Pivovar general manager Destinee Woods is going over her “Czech” list, preparing to unveil the combination restaurant, brewery, bakery and bou…
“Is she crazy?” read the early-morning text from a colleague.
Cinemark opened its new 14-screen theater in Waco on Thursday, marking the beginning of what it hopes is a beautiful friendship with local audiences.
A West High School art teacher faces multiple felony charges after his arrest by school police on accusations that he performed sex acts with …
A Waco man whose girlfriend was killed in June 2014 when he crashed his motorcycle after leaving a bar in Riesel was placed on deferred probat…
The driver of a car that collided with a tractor-trailer rig in an April 2020 incident that left a Bellmead man dead remained jailed Wednesday.