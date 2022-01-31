5 Bedroom Home in Bruceville - $450,000

Perfectly situated between Temple and Waco, just minutes from the IH-35 corridor, but ultra private, serene, and secluded; this Bruceville area home and acreage are not to be missed! Set back far off its winding, tree canopied road, this oasis in the making benefits from a superb, super convenient location whilst retaining a peaceful setting sure to fool you into thinking you’re the only one around for miles! Boasting impressive “stats”, the home’s 2,984 square foot, single floor layout offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a formal living room, den, dual dining rooms, a wet bar, and even a sunroom, all perfectly placed amongst mature trees on 5.75 sprawling acres that’s both deep and wide, yielding a fantastic footprint for the property. You simply won’t find so much for so little, especially in such a convenient location that is just minutes from all five local hospitals, Baylor University, downtown Waco and even downtown Temple. This distinctive jewel is truly one of a kind! As entrants arrive at the front door, there, they’re greeted by a sprawling front porch which doubles as an amazing outdoor entertainment and living space. Once inside, the home’s graceful foyer opens to formal living room where natural light is abundant and where winter evenings are made so enjoyable by an oversized, wood burning flagstone fireplace. Situated behind the living room, the generous kitchen and breakfast room also benefit from loads of natural light but also provide excellent storage and practical use of space! Abaft the kitchen, a den and the home’s second fireplace (!) are overlooked by the oversized wet bar. If there was ever a home meant for entertaining, this is surely it! Still on this side of the home, an office (or fifth bedroom) enjoy access to a full bathroom (also utilized by the den) and spectacular territorial views of the property and horizon. On the opposite side of the home, three guest bedrooms benefit from access to the oversized hallway bathroom. The primary suite, tucked at the back corner of the home, enjoys exceptional seclusion, privacy, and spacious accommodations. With perhaps the best views from within the home, mornings here, with gentle sunlight cascading through the trees and glimpses of wildlife, are easily worth the price of entry! Luxurious and period funky, the suite’s spa like bathroom is certain to “seal the deal” for potential buyers seeking an attractive, well-rounded package. Outside, mature trees, space, and stellar views are not only rewarding, but intensely satisfying. Surrounded exclusively by larger tracts of land, the property feels bigger than it is while privacy and seclusion present without the typical isolation required for the same atmosphere. As a bonus, at the back of the property, nearly 1,000 square feet of barn offers a multitude of options and possibilities. Whether you’re seeking a complete package to update and personalize or you’re hoping to find a host of amenities in a clean, well-kept property that’s budget conscious, this property welcomes and accommodates both goals!