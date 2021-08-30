Sometimes looks can be deceiving. Often you're dissapointed when you go inside a home. Maybe the pictures don't reflect the true story of the home. Not in this case. This revitilazed home sitting on 5 acres in Lorena ISD has been updated from top to bottom. Updates include all new flooring, the addition of a metal roof, fresh paint thoughout, updated lighting and so much more. With approx 3200 sqft, there's room for everyone "And1". There are 5 actual bedrooms and 3 full baths to service both wings of the home. In addition, there are two extra rooms that will make a perfecrt home office/hobby room/craft room or even a room to store all of the "toys" that we all accumulate. The isolated master suite features a huge walk-in shower and whirlpool tub plus an attached room to use as a separate dressing or workout area. The workshop and extra acreage would be a great place to run a home business. Not far from I-35 access and located half way between Temple and Waco "but in the Lorena school system".
5 Bedroom Home in Bruceville - $479,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Robinson man has died in a Dallas hospital burn unit after his ex-boyfriend was accused of setting him and a friend on fire earlier this mon…
The UIL executive committee announced on Wednesday that a Marlin student-athlete was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility.
McLennan County deputies were able to track a pregnant local kidnapping victim's location to Fort Worth, allowing police there to arrest the W…
Local mortuaries have brought in a second mobile morgue to handle COVID-19 deaths, hospitals are short on nurses and Waco’s mayor is warning t…
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week.
A McLennan County businessman sanctioned two years ago for questionable banking activities at an East Texas bank is being sued by shareholders…
Mike Copeland: Oak Lodge demolition permit; Patent law war room; Standalone ERs busy; Main Event progress
Mitchell Construction has secured a permit to demolish the Oak Lodge Motor Inn, 1024 Austin Ave., paving the way for a $9 million project call…
La Vega High School is mourning the loss of a senior, Melanna Robinson, one of three people killed in a head-on collision early Sunday in Lime…
More than 330 doctors with the Waco area's oldest medical organization have signed on to a letter to the community with one overriding message. Just get the shot.
It is not often government delivers a tax break, but McLennan County commissioners pulled off that feat this week. They approved a tax rate of…