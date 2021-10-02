 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Chalk Bluff - $569,000

5 Bedroom Home in Chalk Bluff - $569,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Chalk Bluff - $569,000

Look no further because this is what you have been waiting for, a brand new, barndominium located in Chalk Bluff Tx. 5BD,3.5BA, office and game room upstairs, what else could you want. Lots of neat, custom features including a large open kitchen with lots cabinets space for storage, custom shutters on all windows, and custom shiplap walls throughout the home. This is a good opportunity to get the home you've always dreamed of. Don't wait any longer, call me today for a tour!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert