Look no further because this is what you have been waiting for, a brand new, barndominium located in Chalk Bluff Tx. 5BD,3.5BA, office and game room upstairs, what else could you want. The builder says you still have time to pick out the finishes for the home. This is a good opportunity to design and make the home just how you've always dreamed of. Don't wait any longer, this home will not be available for long!
5 Bedroom Home in Chalk Bluff - $574,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Coca-Cola will sell its Waco juice plant to Refresco, a worldwide beverage producer, but employment locally will change little if any.
A former McGregor man who has spent 921 days in jail on child molestation charges is looking forward to his release after prosecutors dropped …
A Mart man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to solicit sex from a minor through an undercover ad placed by the McLennan County Sheriff’s …
A China Spring High School assistant girls basketball coach was arrested Thursday after he showed up to a parking lot in town expecting to pay…
Correction: An earlier version of this story included a photo of construction on Exchange Parkway that was not related to the S2A facility.
Cargill and Sanderson Farms poultry processing plants that together employ some 1,850 people in Waco will both likely remain open after an exp…
Local tourism officials and city leaders can breathe a sigh of relief. Bad news about the University of Texas’ and University of Oklahoma’s de…
Judge gives Baylor deadline to surrender Pepper Hamilton investigation materials to Title IX plaintiff
A federal judge has ordered Baylor University officials to turn over “without delay” all documents from a Philadelphia law firm the school hir…
An Elm Mott man remained in custody Monday after his arrest last week on charges that he tried to set a woman on fire.
As families finish their back-to-school shopping and prepare backpacks for the first day of classes, Waco-area districts are releasing their C…