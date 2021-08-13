5 Bedroom Home in Chalk Bluff - $574,900

Look no further because this is what you have been waiting for, a brand new, barndominium located in Chalk Bluff Tx. 5BD,3.5BA, office and game room upstairs, what else could you want. The builder says you still have time to pick out the finishes for the home. This is a good opportunity to design and make the home just how you've always dreamed of. Don't wait any longer, this home will not be available for long!