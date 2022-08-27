Bring all your horses and start enjoying this turn-key SPECTACULAR property equipped with a DECKED OUT huge barn, riding arena and a GORGEOUS home to-boot! This property has it all and more on 9.3+/- acres just minutes to Robinson and all that Waco has to offer. The interior of the home is DREAMY with a wonderful open-concept floor plan, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an office! You will enjoy the soaring high ceilings, the great-sized walk-in pantry and much much more! The exterior of this property is truly one-of-kind with endless amenities for entertaining, practicing your equine talents and enjoying the quiet life in the country. Exterior features include a HUGE covered back patio, wonderfully finished out stalled horse barn with living quarters, a secondary livestock barn with cross-fencing and much much more!!! This property will blow you away even more in person and is ready for you to call it HOME!
5 Bedroom Home in Chilton - $964,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lorena police have named a Waco man as one of two people who died early Monday after a wreck involving a pickup truck and two tractor-trailers…
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
A Clifton man tried to bribe a Bellmead police officer to get out of his arrest on a DWI charge Saturday, according to a statement police released Tuesday.
A West man in custody in the sexual assault of a young girl is facing additional charges after officials said he called the girl's mother from jail.
As a $9.1 million road project unfolds to improve the path to Waco's proposed landfill site, Axtell-area opponents are preparing for a TCEQ hearing next month.
County records show no property tax payments since 2013 on the home Barefield lives in and partially owns.
Storms brought respite and even some damage to parts of Texas on Sunday and Monday, but officials say the more modest rainfall in the Waco are…
After a four-hour meeting, the board voted 5-2 against a proposal to change designs for interior glass classroom walls to a potentially bullet-shielding material.
A West man arrested in the sexual assault of a 7-year-old is facing additional charges that he threatened to “shoot up” homes of the Bellmead …
The company has not announced plans for the added 233,000 square feet of hangar space outlined in its permit request.