5 Bedroom Home in Chilton - $989,999

Bring all your horses and start enjoying this turn-key SPECTACULAR property equipped with a DECKED OUT huge barn, riding arena and a GORGEOUS home to-boot! This property has it all and more on 9.3+/- acres just minutes to Robinson and all that Waco has to offer. The interior of the home is DREAMY with a wonderful open-concept floor plan, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an office! You will enjoy the soaring high ceilings, the great-sized walk-in pantry and much much more! The exterior of this property is truly one-of-kind with endless amenities for entertaining, practicing your equine talents and enjoying the quiet life in the country. Exterior features include a HUGE covered back patio, wonderfully finished out stalled horse barn with living quarters, a secondary livestock barn with cross-fencing and much much more!!! This property will blow you away even more in person and is ready for you to call it HOME!