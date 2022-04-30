 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $659,900

  • Updated
Another stunning new build from KJN Builders!!! With barn wood accents welcoming you into the open living with vaulted ceiling, you will love the huge kitchen with island that opens to the living area. This home has an isolated master suite, three bedrooms downstairs and an upstairs guest suite. Relax on the patio complete with built-in grill and sink and enjoy the over-sized private backyard. The builder's quality and attention to detail is remarkable! Located in the highly sought after Preserve neighborhood in China Spring ISD. Hurry and you can make this house your home!

