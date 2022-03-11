 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $675,000

Welcome to your little piece of quiet, country living. Sitting on almost 5 acres, this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Ranch will capture your heart as soon as you pull into the paved, winding driveway. The home is nestled behind a tree filled and expansive front yard that overlooks a small pond across the road. Walking into the front door you will find the formal dining to your left, office on your right, and the wooden staircase to the second floor. Flooring on the main level includes tile in the entry, kitchen, dining, and utility areas, then transitions to wooden floors in the living area. The home includes numerous updates throughout, including, but not limited to updated interior paint. Located on the main level, the master suite boasts 2 large walk in closets and vaulted ceiling. Located on the second level you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Unique closet spaces really help this home stand out with the kids, too! The back patio will no doubt be your favorite place to enjoy the warm Texas evenings with friends and family. It truly is a beautiful space to entertain, cookout, and relax. The backyard includes a fenced in area for pets, and beyond the fence you will find the remainder of the property is all gorgeous trees, trails made by years of kiddos playing in the forest, and is adjoined by a ravine/creek bed. If you need space for your latest projects or parking for your family travel trailer, there is also a 1500sf shop with covered RV parking!! You really do have to come see for yourself how peaceful and serene this property really is. Call today for your private showing!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ambitious plans aim to refocus downtown Waco on Austin Avenue

Ambitious plans aim to refocus downtown Waco on Austin Avenue

As the grackle flies, the 500 block of Austin Avenue is a third of a mile from a planned riverfront project, anchored by the Baylor University basketball arena, that is drawing wide attention and hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private investment. But developers in that Austin Avenue block, in the shadow of the ALICO Building and the McLennan County Courthouse, have ambitions to reclaim it as the center of gravity for downtown, with major new office and residential buildings and a courthouse square.

Waco shows warm up SXSW bands, fans

Waco shows warm up SXSW bands, fans

Over the next nine days, Waco venues will host four shows with performers with ties to SXSW or Austin. It's not exactly South By, but maybe Waco By.

Waco ISD's new Paul Tyson Field dedicated Friday

Waco ISD's new Paul Tyson Field dedicated Friday

Waco for the moment has two stadiums named for high school football coaching legend Paul Tyson, a $9 million brand new one dedicated Friday and the original fronting Lake Air Drive destined to give way to a county-operated equestrian center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert