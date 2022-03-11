5 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $675,000

Welcome to your little piece of quiet, country living. Sitting on almost 5 acres, this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Ranch will capture your heart as soon as you pull into the paved, winding driveway. The home is nestled behind a tree filled and expansive front yard that overlooks a small pond across the road. Walking into the front door you will find the formal dining to your left, office on your right, and the wooden staircase to the second floor. Flooring on the main level includes tile in the entry, kitchen, dining, and utility areas, then transitions to wooden floors in the living area. The home includes numerous updates throughout, including, but not limited to updated interior paint. Located on the main level, the master suite boasts 2 large walk in closets and vaulted ceiling. Located on the second level you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Unique closet spaces really help this home stand out with the kids, too! The back patio will no doubt be your favorite place to enjoy the warm Texas evenings with friends and family. It truly is a beautiful space to entertain, cookout, and relax. The backyard includes a fenced in area for pets, and beyond the fence you will find the remainder of the property is all gorgeous trees, trails made by years of kiddos playing in the forest, and is adjoined by a ravine/creek bed. If you need space for your latest projects or parking for your family travel trailer, there is also a 1500sf shop with covered RV parking!! You really do have to come see for yourself how peaceful and serene this property really is. Call today for your private showing!