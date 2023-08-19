Gorgeously done farmhouse in the highly sought after Hills of Childress Creek within China Spring ISD!This home will blow you away inside and out with the beautifully designed curb appeal and perfectly executed interior. The interior includes a very functional floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a STUNNING entry overlooking the dining room and iron accented staircase. The kitchen opens up to the living room, breakfast nook and back patio.You will love the bright and airy color palette throughout each room with tons of natural light from the many windows within each space. The master bedroom is downstairs and secluded with a SPECTACULAR on suite bathroom with a stand alone shower and soaking tub. The exterior is definitely a wow factor. It includes a .79 acre lot, a great sized front and back porch, mature hardwood trees and even a really pretty custom storage building that even includes a temperature controlled dog space. This property is turnkey and immaculate come see it TODAY!