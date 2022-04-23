5 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $750,000

Built by Russ Davis Homes in 2018, this spacious home welcomes you from the moment you arrive. The 12 foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, open living and dining area, and gas fireplace create a comfortable yet upscale space for entertaining. The kitchen is sure to please the chef in your life, with a 36" gas cooktop, double ovens, large island, and impressive pantry. The owners suite is tucked away at the back of the home, with dual vanities and luxury shower and soaking tub. Other interior features include a large bonus room, extensive storage throughout the home, a built-in hall tree near the garage, and a well-equipped laundry room with utility sink, and refrigerator space. Outdoors, the covered patio features a fireplace perfect for cool evenings and the sparkling pool is just steps away. Turn on the waterfalls and light features to create the perfect ambiance for an evening swim. There is also a fenced dog run to keep pets secure.