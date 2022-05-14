 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $750,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in China Spring - $750,000

Another, great built! Ready, to have a new family live in it. Gorgeous, 5 bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, 1 1/2 bath, 3,079 sqf living area. Two story home in the beautiful subdivision of Brazos County Estates in .66 acre. Fresh farm style look, enter into the 36x72 wooden door to the dinning room with coved, shiplap ceiling, and wall. Following, the Kichen with a center island, custom made cabinetry, and propane gas range stove. Enjoy, the back cover patio with a shiplap wood ceiling, chimney and a full out side grill. Can’t miss it!

